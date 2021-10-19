June M. Sinnett, age 82, of White Bear Lake, passed away on October 12, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Francis & Bernie Jansen. Survived by husband Tom; brother Bob Jansen; sister, Mary Beckmann; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Graduated from Johnson High School class of 1957 and went on to graduate from St. Catherine University with a degree in early childhood education. June went on to teach in Montessoris and religious education in Hastings, Hopkins and other small towns. She became interested in addiction treatment and this led her to a career helping people with addictions for over 35 years, ending with her retirement from Hazelden in January of 2009. She loved to fish, spend time at Breezy Point and garden. June loved summertime because she didn’t like being cold. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 21st at 11:00 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Wednesday, October 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue and one hour before the Mass at church on Thursday. Private interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Mary of the Lake church or St. Catherine’s Sisters of St. Joseph.Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com~ 651-429-4944 

