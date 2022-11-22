Julie Lynne (Niessen) Daugherty, on November 10, 2022. Julie was diagnosed 11 years ago with stage 4 colon cancer. Born June 28, 1969 to devoted parents, Beverly and Richard Niessen.
Julie is survived by her beloved sons JP and Danny; husband John Daugherty; her constant cuddle companion Ruger; parents Dick and Beverly Niessen; brothers Rick and Brian; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Funeral Noon Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie. Visitation 10:00 AM until the time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.