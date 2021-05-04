Age 77, of Hugo, died peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Harriet (Hansen) Widholm; husband Anthony “Tony”; siblings, Beverly Erickson, Terrance Widholm, Jennie Morrow. She will be deeply missed by her children, Kelly (Steve) Yates, Doug Olinger; step-grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Caleb, Coda; beloved dog, Mayme; siblings, Audrey Lewis, Wayne (Carolyn) Widholm; other family and friends.
A joint graveside service will be held for Tony and Judy at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Hugo, Minnesota. A celebration of their life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Tony and Judy’s home.
Mattson Funeral Home, 651-464-3556, mattsonfuneralhome.com
