Judy Anne Rice, 80, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 19, 2022 after complications from lung cancer. Judy was born on October 30, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. where she married Thomas K. Rice in 1967. They settled in Minnesota in 1972. Judy was active in the community and had a strong artistic gift, serving on the board and as a costume designer at Lakeshore Players Community Theater for many years, as well as a longtime member of the Ladies of the Lake Quilting Society. Judy was preceded in death by mother, Catherine Keeley Balint; father, Paul Balint; and brother, Paul Balint. She is survived by husband, Thomas Rice; sister, Mary Balint; brother, Joseph Balint (Marjie); daughter, Jennifer Rice; son, Ken Rice; and grandchildren (Jennifer), Emma Hage, Andrew Hage, and Alex Hage; and nieces, Catherine Balint and Caroline (Tim Miller) Balint; and nephew Paul (Susan) Balint. A funeral mass was held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Memorials may be sent to Lakeshore Players Community Theater, White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Mueller Memorial www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944
