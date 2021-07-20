Age 82 of Brooklyn Park, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021. Judy was born to Emil and Irma Bohn in Mason City, Iowa Following graduation from Mason City High School, Judy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education from Iowa State University. While attending summer school at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Judy met Edward “Ned” McCall and after both graduating from Iowa State, they were married and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2020. Judy was a devoted wife and mother to three children and later in life, worked for the University of Minnesota Bookstores for 17 years. Judy loved to spend time with her family and travel on many vacations and trips throughout the US and Europe. Judy loved to read, write thank you notes with her flawless handwriting, give presents, make gingerbread Christmas cookies and attend events her children and grandchildren participated in. Judy was an active member of First Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Survived by her loving husband, Edward “Ned”; children Scott (Denise) McCall, Cathy (Mark) Schmidt and Douglas (Kim) McCall; sister Mary (Don) Eichner; grandchildren James (Nikki) McCall, Andrew McCall, Matt (Nikki) McCall, Caroline (Preston Jasper) Schmidt and Jonny Schmidt; and seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at The Willows for their loving care of Judy. Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. CST with visitation one hour prior at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road, Plymouth, Minnesota, along with a Facebook live stream. Gearty-Delmore, 763-553-1411. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Latest News
- Cycling around White Bear Lake
- Rush Line taking on purple hue
- New events and old favorites coming to Slice of Shoreview
- Birchwood resident to root for grandson in Olympics
- Educators 2021 Slice of Shoreview Grand Marshals
- Sound and color: local TikTok artist paints music
- White Bear Lake shooters finish in top half at national meet
- ‘The Hog’ appearing at Slice of Shoreview classic car show
Most Popular
Articles
- The Dance Unit is gearing up for 2nd season
- Anti-Rush Line group wants project scrutinized
- Ramsey County Sheriff's Reports
- Council discusses next steps for recreation and community center
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Superintendent exits Centennial District
- Bombardier’s niece makes her contribution to history books
- Voting set to begin in ‘Best of’ contest
- Author Bruce Houle presents his in-depth genealogical research
- Lino Lakes community groups organize late-August events
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you like this hot weather?
These hot temperatures will likely stick around for a while. Do you still enjoy the outdoors when it gets this hot, or do you prefer to stay indoors in the air conditioning?
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.