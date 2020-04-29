Judith Irene Cooper, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother died unexpectedly of natural causes on the afternoon of April 13th, 2020 at age 77 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
Judy is survived by her husband, Irvin Cooper, and their children Irvin Jr. (Jill), Kenneth (Trisha), Brian (Shelly), and Angela (Timothy); her grandchildren, Jamie, Stephanie, Mary, John, Dan, Zach, Kelly, Nick, Kaitlyn, Ariana, and Alyssa, and her sister Pat Felcyn (Tom) and brothers Robert (Laurie) and Gary (Marilyn) Gilmore. She is predeceased by her parents Gilford (Babe) & Elizabeth Gilmore, and her daughter-in-law Renee Cooper.
Judy was born on October 19th, 1942 to Gilford (Babe) & Elizabeth Gilmore. She married Irvin on July 1st, 1962 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.They lived in White Bear Lake Minnesota where they raised their four biological children along with many of their foster children, including but not limited to Lynn Schaar and Roy Chabot. Her children fondly remember the many, many, many camping trips they took all throughout the United States during their childhood as well as celebrating mom and dad's anniversary in Duluth MN and spending Thanksgiving on Padre Island (with Irvin's brother Terrance, Debbie and family) yearly.
Judy was a stay-at-home-mother and when not caring for her children, she was an avid gardener. Her gardens, although only about an acre, were vast, colorful, and magical. She was known for her sewing and crafting skills, passing many of these hobbies onto her grandchildren. She was an active member at Christ the King Lutheran Church for many years, often volunteering to do anything from tending the gardens to preparing communion. She was a care-giver by nature and was often found caring and praying for people through their illnesses and injuries. Her steadfast and nurturing presence will be forever missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Due to unprecedented times, the funeral and memorial service will be postponed until a later date. Anyone who is interested, please lookout for more information at a further date when we are able to safely gather to celebrate her life.
