Joyce Kathryn Granger (nee Ethier) 94, of Hugo MN passed away on December 23, 2022.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Robert Granger and her daughter Melissa (Gail) Granger. Joyce is survived by her children: Glenn Granger, Greg Granger (Kathy), Judy Granger (Eric), and John Granger (Kimmarie), her grandchildren: Nichole Wilson, Ashley Granger, Michael Granger, Granger Titcomb, Taylor Titcomb and Kyle Granger, her great-granddaughter Ellie Wilson and her siblings: Shirley Sontag and Jack Ethier. She will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.