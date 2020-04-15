Age 87 of White Bear Lake
Passed away April 4.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, & great grandmother
Preceded in death by parents, Edward & Nina Immerfall; husband, Jim; daughter, Jean; grandsons, Jason & Michael; brothers, Jack & Jim; and sister, Pearl. Survived by son, John (Vicki) of Willow River; daughter, Jill (David) Ettesvold of Mahtomedi; grandchildren, Chad (Kimberly), Robert, Joseph & Alex; and great grandchildren, Kasha, Randy, Carli & Jenna. She enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years, including gardening, sewing, upholstering, crocheting, and drawing. Private family funeral and burial was held. She will be remembered for her love of family, compassion, and devotion. There will be a memorial in the future at Community of Grace Lutheran Church.
