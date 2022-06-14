Joyce Elizabeth (Reinmiller) Arthaud, aged 98, died on Dec. 14, 2021 at her home in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
Born on May 5, 1923 to parents John and Jeanette (Pape) Reinmiller, Joyce grew up on a farm in Staplehurst, Nebraska. She graduated from Seward High School and worked for a time at the Staplehurst Post Office. She moved with her family to White Bear Lake in 1959, where she raised her seven children. Many people knew her as a friendly “lunch lady” in various White Bear Lake schools. She also enjoyed being a volunteer helping grade school children with their reading skills. She loved nature, feeding the birds, gardening, exchanging old-fashioned mail, baking for others, keeping track of the weather, and reading her morning newspaper with a nice cup of tea.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; son Richard; daughter Ann Perszyk; son-in-law John Coughlin; her parents; and her brothers, Cletus, Bernard, Mike and Otis. She is survived by her children Susan, Mary Beth, Joseph (Beverly), Greg (Lisa) and Ronald (Gail); ten grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald (Vivian) Reinmiller.
Memorials are preferred to Twin Cities Public Television or your favorite nature center.
A private celebration of life is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.