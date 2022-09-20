Joyce E. Lovejoy, of White Bear Lake on January 18, 2021, at age 87. Joyce loved her family above all else. She is survived by her daughter Janet & husband Dan, grandchildren Charles & wife Heather, Kelly, Neil and wife Sara, and nine great-grandchildren: Charlie, Kyla, Casey, Eli, Kiera, J.P, Emily, Ella and Johnnie; two sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her son Jim in 1981, husband Charlie in 2000, and daughter Leslie in 2019.
Joyce was born February 16, 1933, in International Falls, MN to Louis and Stella Kalar. She had an older brother, James, and a younger brother David. Joyce met Chuck Lovejoy in 1950, and they were married in November. They had three children, Leslie, Janet and James. In December of 1965, the family moved to White Bear Lake, MN. They moved to Forest Lake, MN in 1970, then back to White Bear Lake in 1978.
Joyce enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by family and friends. She always insisted that you come and sit at the table for a cup of coffee or a drink. She loved making big meals for gatherings and made sure everyone ate until they couldn’t move. Joyce was also a “force of nature” in defending and fighting for what was right for family and friends.
Her love, her laughter, her joy in being with the people she loved, her hugs, her pork roasts, and her “Nanny-isms” are deeply missed and leave an empty space in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1 PM on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, WBL with visitation from 12-1 PM. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi.
Please join us to continue the celebration of Joyce’s life with food, drink and memories beginning at 3 PM at the American Legion, 2678 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. If you can’t be at the Memorial Service, please know we would love to have you join us at the Legion.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association to continue the fight against this devastating disease that took Joyce’s daughter, husband and other family members much too soon.
Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172
