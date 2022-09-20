Joyce E. Lovejoy, of White Bear Lake on January 18, 2021, at age 87. Joyce loved her family above all else. She is survived by her daughter Janet & husband Dan, grandchildren Charles & wife Heather, Kelly, Neil and wife Sara, and nine great-grandchildren: Charlie, Kyla, Casey, Eli, Kiera, J.P, Emily, Ella and Johnnie; two sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her son Jim in 1981, husband Charlie in 2000, and daughter Leslie in 2019.  

Joyce was born February 16, 1933, in International Falls, MN to Louis and Stella Kalar. She had an older brother, James, and a younger brother David. Joyce met Chuck Lovejoy in 1950, and they were married in November. They had three children, Leslie, Janet and James. In December of 1965, the family moved to White Bear Lake, MN. They moved to Forest Lake, MN in 1970, then back to White Bear Lake in 1978.

