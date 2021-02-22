Joshua C.C. Lillo born in Puyalleup, WA on February 21, 1980 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 13, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by grandparents Eldore & Bonnie Lillo and Darlene Carpenter. Joshua is survived by his parents Rayno & Robyn Lillo; daughters Rebekah, Abigail, Eldoria and Briayna Lillo & their mom Mary; sisters Keri (Justin) Leach and Michelle Lillo; 6 nieces; 1 nephew; grandfather Douglas “Papa Ball” Carpenter and numerous close relatives that he called friends and many close friends he called family. A celebration of Joshua’s life is being planned for June 5th at Camp Arrowhead in Deerwood, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the family for his daughters. Arrangements with MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
