Businessman and Army Veteran. Died May 30, 2020 surrounded by his devoted family. Born April 19, 1944 in White Bear Lake. Resided 40 years in Houston, Texas.
Preceded in death by Joseph and Loretta Murphy, siblings: Patricia, John and Bryan.
Survived by girlfriend Mary Jo; Children: Mike (Lucinda), Lori, Ryan, Joseph; Marcy - Friend/Mother; Grand and Great Grandchildren; Sister Dianne, extended family and friends.
Multi-talented and fun loving, Skip lit up a room when he entered and his presence was missed when he left. Loved by so many who will always have him in their hearts.
Celebration of life, June 20, 2020 - 12:00pm at Post 618 – 13054 E FM 1097 Rd, Willis, TX.
Minnesota Celebration of Life to be determined.
(0) comments
