Age 93 of Luck, WI passed away on March 16, 2021. Joe went to join his loving wife of 66 years Dorothy in their heavenly home. Joe is survived by his son Jeff Braun (Jamie), daughter Jodi Lorenz (Ken), grandchildren Brandon Lorenz (Danielle), Holly Lorenz, and Becky Continenza (Nick). Joe grew up and raised his family in White Bear Lake and moved to Luck, WI to spend his retirement time fishing on Big Butternut Lake. Joe was a gem, a kind gentleman, he was youngest of 13. He served in the Korean War from 1950-1952. Please join the family for a socially distanced celebration of life for both Joe and Dorothy on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive & Hwy 96, White Bear (one mile west of 35E) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Service to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
Bradshaw
651-407-8300
