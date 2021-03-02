It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joseph "Joe" Paul Meiser, age 69 of Circle Pines, who passed away peacefully at home on February 19, 2021, 3 days after his birthday, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Joe was a bright light on this Earth. He was a funny, kind, patient, and proud Dad to five daughters with a passion for the outdoors. Most days he could be found fishing, hunting, or camping, and always in the company of family and friends. He loved a good adventure, but even more so if he could share it with others and teach something new. He also loved coaching softball teams for his daughters and granddaughters for over 25 years. Joe was the best Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Friend you could ask for, and will be tremendously missed. He is survived by wife Cindy Meiser, daughters Heather (John) Christenson, Rachael (Ryan) McNamara, Gretchen (Kirby) Templin, Becka (Tom) Giesen, and Alicia Meiser, as well as grandchildren Leah, Becca, Maybelle, Leon, Kuiper, and Kale. He was preceded in death by parents Donald and Dorothy Meiser and brother Bob. A celebration of life will be held this spring. In lieu of flowers, Joe asked that donations be made to the Wild Salmon Center.
