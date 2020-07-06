July 25, 1971 – June 25, 2020, Age 48
Joseph, Joey or Joe. His nickname changed depending upon the age you were when you knew him best. As family, Joey was most fitting since he was the baby of the bunch. Born in St. Paul, raised in White Bear Lake, Joey is survived by his loving mother, Marion Peterson (George deceased 2002). Joey was kid brother to Susan Peterson (Woodbury), Cindy & JR Haley (River Falls), Todd & Debbie Peterson (Marine on the St. Croix), Tim Peterson (deceased 2014), Judy Peterson (Rockford), Janie & Chris Peterson (Golden Valley) and Ricky Peterson (White Bear Lake). Beloved niece Angie Haley (Woodbury) was more like Joey’s little sister since they were born 2 years apart, and walked up Bellaire to the old Parkview Elementary School together. He was Uncle Joey to Nicole Fritz (Dave), Jamie Sarzoza (Alena), Rebecca Haley (Dan), Adam Peterson (Missy), Bobbie Kay Topper (Josh), Melissa Ballard (Randy), Reece, Cecily & Georgio Peterson. Many more cousins and friends from the east side of St. Paul to western Wisconsin are sad to say goodbye to Joey’s gentle smile, noting his hearty appetite for steak and mashed potatoes.
Joey passed away unexpectedly, opening a swirl of regrets and grief for a life cut short. No matter what battles Joey fought, his family loved him until his last breath. We have gathered and cried for the boy with a big heart, a generous nature and kind spirit. From the grave he teaches us not to judge one another, but rather seek humility, forgiveness and love. In the end, that’s all we need. We love you Joey. Thanks for the lighting the path for all to follow.
Join us for a ‘sweet celebration of Joey’s life on July 12, 2020 from 4 – 6 pm at Bellaire Beach. Refreshments & desserts will be served as we come together outside to honor his life eternal.
