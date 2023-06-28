Age 78 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota and Boca Grande, Florida passed away from complications due to ataxia on June 23. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Herbert and Bernnes (née Peterson), brothers John, Herbert M. Jr., and Anthony.
Joe was known for his sharp wit, observant nature, quiet kindness, and gregarious laugh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Jane; his daughters, Allison, Molly, and Laura; grandchildren Sevi, Leo, Mac, Caroline and Bennett; sisters and brothers Mary Anne (MA), Mary Catherine (Bunny), Mary Terese (MT), Sheila Marie, Tim, and Greg, and a large and loving extended family, followed by an even larger community of friends, heroes, bums, and GOATS.
