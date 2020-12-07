Neely, Joseph Arnold “Joe”, 55, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Dona Neely. Survived by his wife, Lisa Neely; his forever buddy, his lab, Cooper; siblings, Rosemary Fisher, Tom (Beth), Patti (Bill) Joslin, Jill Twedt, Jim (Kirsten “Kirby”), Rich; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Joe married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Rivard, in 1986. That same year he started White Bear Screen Printing, which he owned for 34 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends and the many league bass fishing tournaments he competed in. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones. Private family service with a public celebration to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Mueller Memorial.
