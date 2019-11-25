Dale Wayne Jonathan
Age 63
Of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on November 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Otto and Jennell. Survived by daughter Sarah (Peter) Johnson, and granddaughter Rowan; sisters Dona (Wayne) Jenum, Shelley Walsh (Ken Pierce), Jody Jonathan; and many nieces and nephews. Despite his life’s many challenges, he was a kind and generous soul.
Gathering of family and friends was Friday November 22, 2019 at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to the Spinal Cord Society.
