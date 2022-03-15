Burbach, Jonathan, 48, of White Bear Lake, passed unexpectedly on March 9, 2022, just a few days after his father, Conrad. He is survived by his children, Eva and Landon; and their mother, Christine; his mother, Kathy; brother, Michael (Jessica); nieces and nephew, Maurecia, Jade, Brandi, Kyle, Lindsey, and Isabella; and many other family and friends.
Jon graduated from the White Bear Lake High School, class of 1992. He worked as a Senior Consultant Architect at Avanade. He was a huge hockey fan and even though you could see him in Wild gear, his favorite team was the Chicago Blackhawks. He loved his family, most especially his two children who were his whole world. He will be deeply missed.
Conrad and Jon’s memorial service will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Mueller Memorial, White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. A celebration of their lives will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the White Bear Bar. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944
