87, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. Jon was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 16, 1935. He was a professor at the University of Minnesota and raised a family with his wife, Margaret Roof Parsons, in Circle Pines, MN. In 1996, Jon and Margaret retired to Polson, MT. In 2022, Jon relocated back to MN at the Lodge at the Lakes in Stillwater.
Jon is survived by his children: Alva Marie Parsons, Victor, ID; Sara Jane Parsons, Austin, TX; Susanne Kanning, Bend, OR; Jonathan George Parsons, Lino Lakes, MN; Andrea Schotzko, Afton, MN; and eleven grandchildren.
