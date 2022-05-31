Loving Son, Brother, Step-father & Nephew. Passed away on March 1, 2022 after a long illness with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) at the age of 58 years. Preceded in death by grandparents Wally & Lorraine Kemppainen and Elton & Imogene Ray. Survived by parents Mary & Garold Ray; brother Robert “Bobby”; step-children Kyle, Jennifer & Kellie Schuna; aunts; uncles and cousins. Owner of Floormasters; earned his Bachelor’s degree from Metro State University; very active member of the White Bear Lake Lions and Eaglebrook Church. Service Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. with visitation starting at 2 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Struthers/Parkinson’s Care Network. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
Latest News
- Karate kids
- The big reveal
- Police Reports
- 2 golf coaches start up junior golf programs this summer
- Take advantage of opportunities to connect this summer
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, May 31, 2022
- Coach Pratt: from missiles to ministry to mentoring runners
- A run for the ages by Mounds View quartet
Most Popular
Articles
- Road closure prompts detour around Mahtomedi, Birchwood
- Vannelli’s teams up with Legion for restaurant, catering
- National champ: local gymnast earns gold medal
- Mahtomedi students push for Minnesota state flag redesign
- Construction change sparks concern for business owners
- Remembering the fallen
- Barricade brouhaha breaks out in Birchwood
- Redistricting draws new boundaries in Shoreview
- Softball: Bears stymie North 3-0 in section, face Stillwater next
- Project Banjo: ‘Still a lot of what ifs’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.