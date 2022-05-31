Loving Son, Brother, Step-father & Nephew. Passed away on March 1, 2022 after a long illness with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) at the age of 58 years. Preceded in death by grandparents Wally & Lorraine Kemppainen and Elton & Imogene Ray. Survived by parents Mary & Garold Ray; brother Robert “Bobby”; step-children Kyle, Jennifer & Kellie Schuna; aunts; uncles and cousins. Owner of Floormasters; earned his Bachelor’s degree from Metro State University; very active member of the White Bear Lake Lions and Eaglebrook Church. Service Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. with visitation starting at 2 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery.  Memorials preferred to Struthers/Parkinson’s Care Network. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944

