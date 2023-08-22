Age 61 of Hugo, Minnesota. Passed away suddenly Aug. 10, 2023. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Yvonne Fish, mother-in-law Kay Kronberg and brother-in-law Nick Kronberg. Survived by wife Lisa, sons Adam and Jeremy (Karine), sister Jodi, father-in-law Ned Kronberg, and nephews Charles Kronberg, Sam Rosenberger and Jack Rosenberger.
A private family gathering will be held in his honor.
