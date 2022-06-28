Jon L. Latcham passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 19, 2022.
Jon grew up in White Bear Lake, MN. He went to WBHS and then went on a football scholarship to Hamline University. He worked for 30 years as a P.E. teacher for St. Paul Schools and was the proud owner of Three Diamond Corp. In the last few years he struggled with Alzheimers. He spent the last year in memory care at the Pillars of WBL. He enjoyed the activities and most of all, the wonderful people. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Evelyn. He leaves behind a family that loved and admired him. His wife of 52 years, Bobbie; daughter, Karrie (Tim); son, Jon J. and 7 awesome grandchildren, Robert, Emma, Ian, Jack, Ella, Makena and Madelyn. He will also be missed by his close relatives and friends. Jon loved life and spending time at his lake home working & being with nature. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice. Memorial Service will be held on Friday July 8th at Eagle Brook Church, 2401 Buffalo St. White Bear Lake, MN 55110 Visitation from 10-11AM and service to follow at 11AM. MuellerMemorial.com 651.429.4944
