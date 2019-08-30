Ronald L. Johnson
June 1, 1940 - August 21, 2019
Ronald Lee Johnson passed peacefully at his home in White Bear Lake with his beloved wife Judy Ann (Ledin) Johnson holding his hand. Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother Charles and Helen Johnson of Iron River, WI, his sister Charlene Orr, and his daughter, Brenda Schiltgen. Ron was a farm kid from humble roots and being so, learned the trades out of necessity. He was a machinist, builder, welder, and always made something out of nothing with hard work and putzing. Ron dedicated his life to vocational education, was honored as the National Vocational Educator of the Year, and even shared educational philosophy and vocational secrets hosting and being hosted by the Head of Education in Wales, England. A woodsman by nature, a fisherman, and a man of God, Ron was earnest, hardworking, and faithful. He was a dedicated husband to Judy, brother to Diane Kavajecz, father to Kerry Johnson (Lisa) and Sheri Chaffee-Johnson (Melissa), grandfather to Matt Johnson (Megan), Beth Norris (Tad), and Private Sofia Hastings, and a great grandfather to four beautiful children.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake at 10:00 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
