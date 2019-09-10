Alta (Smith) Johnson, one of the founders of Lake Country Booksellers, died peacefully with her family at Lake Johanna Shores on August 29.
She was born Nov. 18, 1924 in Linden Hills, South Minneapolis. Graduated from Southwest High in time to join the WAVEs in 1943. After the war, she graduated from U of M Journalism School to advance her career.
She married Lee Johnson in 1952 and left to make a splash in New York City.
By 1957 they moved back to North Oaks to raise children. Active in WBL Unitarian Church, League of Women Voters, tennis, garden and book clubs, she co-founded Lake Country Booksellers in 1981.
She was proud to be a Downtown merchant and tried to support WBL businesses.
A Celebration of Life was held Sept. 8 at North Oaks Country Club.
