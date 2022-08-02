Winterhalter, John, 80, of White Bear Lake, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Margaret. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Constance “Connie”; children, Michelle (Stephen) Deyo and Paul; grandchildren, Samuel, Emily Margaret, and Kathryn; brothers, Thomas (Pia) and Daniel; sister, Susan (Mike) Gannaway; and all extended family and friends.
John retired from 3M’s Commercial Office Supply Division after 31 years in 1996. He was an innovative leader whose vision brought 3M into the future of technology. He was a natural mentor. John loved to share his knowledge of genealogy, photography, and finance. Additionally, he was very interested in emergent technologies and automation, and loved to share his insight with others. He was an artist and craftsman. John loved to work with wood and sculpting. He loved to Golf with his longtime friend and brother-in-law, Duane Storelee. John enjoyed caring for plants, specifically orchids and his 35+ year old Cereus cactus. John enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren, his two children and his loving wife. John served 6 years as a United States Marine Corp reservist.
