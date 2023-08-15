John passed peacefully at home with his beloved wife Maureen Acosta. He was preceded by his parents John and Mary Milton; and his first wife Judy Peck Milton. He is also survived by children Melissa Milton (Kate Kemble), Laura Robertson (Michael LeBlanc), Peter Milton (Dawn), Jason Milton (Tracy) and John Milton III (Stacey). Stepchildren: Jeff Kunshier (Jamie Radford) and Steven Kunshier (Miaken), 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.
A graduate of St. Paul Academy and Princeton University, John worked for Mobile Oil, Peck, Inc., Control Data, and North Memorial Medical Center. But his true calling was writing. He published the award-wining Fallen Nightingale (about Enrique Granados), For the Good of the Order (a bio of the late Sen. and Majority Leader Nicholas Coleman), and other books and articles. John was elected Ramsey County Commissioner in 1970; and elected State Senator for the White Bear area in 1972 and 1976. He served on many nonprofit boards. A Renaissance man, John enjoyed writing, playing the guitar, cooking, reading, growing grapes, good music, politics, travel, and entertaining family and friends. He spoke 3 languages.
