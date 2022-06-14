April 19, 1952 - May 29, 2022 Age 70, of White Bear Lake, MN Survived by wife Jeanine; and children Bryan (Cori) Farmer, Derek (Allison) Farmer, Laura (Erik) Lindwall, and Grant Farmer; and grandchildren, Marques, Logan, Grace, Bria, Victoria, Kylee, Toby, Elena and Annelise.
Visitation at 11 with service at noon, June 20th at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake.
