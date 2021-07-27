John Savageau, 75, went to heaven 5/6/21.
Married 50+ yrs to beloved wife Constance (Connie Carpenter), father of Jordan, Jeremy, Joshua and Jana Chuinard. Grandfather of 12 grands and 1 great-grandson.
John was a State Farm Agent 42 yrs in Centerville/Lexington/Lino area.
Memorials should be sent to Ronald McDonald House.
You will be greatly missed!
