John "Jack" Prince Markoe of Irvine, California, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on October 29, 2021. He was 92 years old.
Jack was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Francis Anthony and Ruth Eileen (Admire) Markoe. He was the fourth oldest child of seven sons. He attended Georgetown University and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota.
When Jack moved to Los Angeles, California, he worked for Security Pacific National Bank in the Trust Department. Later, he worked for Union Bank in Los Angeles, where he was promoted to Executive Vice President of the Trust Department. He valued his time as a member of the Pacific Palisades Rotary Club, the Sons of the American Revolution, and the American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291. He was also actively involved at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church as an usher for many years. Throughout his life, Jack enjoyed traveling and vacationing around the United States and across Europe.
Compassion, patience, wit, and optimism are a few of the many qualities Jack personified as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Shirley Ann (Thudium) Markoe, and children Diane Avery Jenkins, Sondra Sheridan Berkeley, Alicia McCammon, and Michael John Markoe; grandchildren Eric Douglas Avery, William Blake Sheridan, Lauren Alice Ann Avery, Jessica McCammon, Matthew Todd Sheridan, Richard O'Neill Avery, Amelia MaeMargaret Markoe, Eleanor 'Ellie' Augusta Markoe, and Lucy Ruth Markoe; and one great-grandson, Tristin James Sheridan.
He is preceded in death by his parents Francis Anthony and Ruth Aileen (Admire) Markoe, brothers Francis (Maureen), Richard (Jean), James (Lillian), David (Mary), Peter (Marion), Stephen, and one granddaughter, Michelle McCammon.
John Prince Markoe was laid to rest at Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.