John Perfecto was born in the city of Chicago on June 29, 1961. The son of Louise Southerner Perfecto, he was a twin, and he and his twin sister Maria attended school together and share many childhood memories. At the age of 9, he had his first job as a soda jerk at a small candy shop on the south side of Chicago. His love of food and cooking began there, and he would go on to work in many industries, but Chef work was always his passion. Many enjoyed the creations of “Perfecto’s Kitchen” including workplaces, family, and friends.
John began his courageous cancer battle in 2017. He fought hard and was in remission until last winter. In need of a bone marrow transplant, once again he rallied to prepare for it and sadly ran into many complications.
