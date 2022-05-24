John “Jack” Dehen, 82 of White Bear Lake, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022. He is survived by wife Diane, daughter Barbara Evans (Dave), son Greg, Grandson Liam, Sisters Lucile, Ginger, Carol Mahre, Brothers Bob, and Bill. Step grandchildren Amanda Harrison (Justin) and Daniel Evans. Step Great Grandchildren Brody and Teagan Harrison. A celebration of life will be on May 31st at St. Mary of the Lake Church 4741 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Visitation at 10, service at 11 a.m. Lunch following service.
John was cremated and will be buried at Ft. Snelling.
