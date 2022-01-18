Age 68 of Blaine, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2022. Proud army veteran, preceded in death by parents, John and Florence O’Neil; infant sister, Michelle. Survived by loving wife, Linda; sons, Jason (Kristy) and Josh; stepchildren, Melissa, Brooks, Nichole, Lindsay, and Molly; grandson, Tommy; bonus grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Brenden, and Julianna; sisters, Peggy (John) Parenteau and Patty Hart; nieces, nephews, Vadnais relatives, and many friends. Visitation on Friday, Jan. 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Mueller Memorial-White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake.  Family requests masks regardless of vaccination status. Memorials preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.