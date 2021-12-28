John Michael Herkenhoff, age 67 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial to Celebrate his Life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Visitation and Rosary will begin at 10 a.m.
