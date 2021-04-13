Lovold, John M. age 90 of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2021. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia; parents, Severt and Myrtle; brother, Sylvan; and sister, Virginia. Survived by daughter, Wendy Walz (Gary); son, Steve (Cindy); grandchildren, Cinnamin, Mandy, Dusty, Candi and Travis; 7 great grandchildren. John was a long time member of St. Stephens Church and the Rosetown American Legion. Memorials preferred to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Roseville Memorial Chapel 651-631-2727.
Memorial service Tuesday 10 AM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave, Roseville. Visitation ½ hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
