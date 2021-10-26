John L. LeMay (Jack) 86 of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully on October 6. Preceded in death by parents William & Olive LeMay, brother Bill and sister Peachie(Hall) sons Larry & Jeff. Survived by wife Marlene of 65 years, Shelly (Tim), Mark (Michelle), Lori (Gordy), Tom (Sally), Charlie, Kathy (Steve), Kris (Bill). 17 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Jack worked at 3M for 40 yrs. Served in the Minnesota National Guard for 8 yrs. He was a 1953 graduate of White Bear Lake High School. A life-long member of St.Mary’s Of The Lake Catholic Church. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Jack loved his family, friends, good food coupons & making gifts for all (especially his wooden birds). Special thanks to all who helped in caring for Jack in his final days. Mass Nov.24 at St. Mary’s Of The Lake Catholic Church 4741 Bald Eagle Ave. White Bear Lake at 11 a.m. Visitation 1 hr. prior to mass. Luncheon to follow at Kohler Hall. Donors choice for memorials.

