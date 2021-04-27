Age 86 of Shoreview.
Our Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend, passed away peacefully on April 22nd. Preceded in death by parents Harvey and Amelia Kirchner and brother Patrick. Survived by beloved wife Patricia, brother Thomas (Melody) Kirchner and children Sheila (Bill) Thibault, Gary (Annette) Kirchner, Sharon (Rob) Thibault and Jean (Mike) Olson. Will be missed by his perfect grandchildren Kayla, Cody, Karly, Kelly, Robbie, Sarah, Amanda and Tabitha, and many loving extended family and friends. John grew up in St. Paul and the Snail Lake area. He joined the Marines at age 17 and served time in Korea. His lifelong career was at Ellerbee Becket working as an Electrical Engineer. His projects included sports arenas for the Hartford Whalers, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears.
Many travel adventures took him around the world included visits to China, Alaska, Russia, Australia and a 6 month stay in Paris. John loved golfing, fishing, hunting and especially hanging out with the Wasilk boys at deer camp. He enjoyed simple pleasures such as watching the Twins, Vikings, Wild, Gophers and Nascar.
Nothing beat a great burger, a nice glass of Cabernet and Sunday pizza (only extra thin crust)! His pride and joy was the family cabin he built on Belmont Lake in Clitherall, Minnesota. He kept busy tending his grape vines, cruising on the pontoon and playing “John Wins” at cards with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. John has generously donated his body to the UofM Anatomy Bequest Program. A Celebration of Life will take place this summer.
