John Oswald “Jack” Goehl, 88, passed away on June 6, 2022 after a long and happy life. He was born Oct. 10, 1933, to Carl and Marian Goehl of Fargo, North Dakota. He married Joyce Rutherford on March 19, 1955, and they raised three children — Brandon, Janette and David — together in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, where they lived among family and friends until Joyce’s passing in 1997. He later married Kathryn Kritta. Jack loved dogs and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family at the cabin on Sugar Lake. He was beloved “Papa Jack” to his grandchildren, Lindsay, Jenna, David and James.
Jack will be remembered and missed by his daughter Janette Hall, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, sons Brandon Goehl, Cohasset, Minnesota, and David Goehl (Felice Wagner), Pompano Beach, Florida, and four grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, wives Joyce and Kay and son-in-law Mike Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.