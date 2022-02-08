Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Brother
Died Jan. 31, 2022 age 73, res, White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
John passed away due to complications of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease on January 31 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He is survived by Diane Joseph, his wife of 45 years; his sons Hans (Marcelina) Joseph and Matthew (Kaitlin) Joseph; grandchildren James Joseph, Nicole Joseph, Amelia Joseph, Isabella Joseph, and Vivian Joseph; sister Ruth (Russ) Kinney, and nieces Susan (Trygve) Olsen, Michelle (Andrew) Reinink and Nina Paasche, great nephews Linus Olsen, Jacob Reinick and Benjamin Reinick, mother-in-law Esther Fjeld, sister-in-law Bonnie (Stein) Paasche. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Esther Joseph.
Born on a snowy Christmas morning in 1948 on the west side of St. Paul, John was infused with the generous spirit of Saint Nick that influenced every aspect of his life henceforth. After graduating from Humboldt High School (class of 1966), John followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the post office and served proudly in the military in Korea.
Throughout his life, John was an avid gardener, woodworker, cook and fisherman. He also enjoyed volunteering with the Church and his beloved union. After 43 years of federal service with the USPS and USAF, John retired, allowing him more time to follow his hobbies. Each year he promised “this was the last year of tomatoes” but somehow always planted more than the previous year. Each winter for 46 years, he donned a red coat and black boots to match his snow white beard. Candy canes and chocolates filled his pockets and Christmas carols were his theme music year round.
John loved conversing with anyone he met, making everyone feel welcome—often with a hug. He was quick to offer help, advice, a new recipe, or simply a friendly face. Once John and Diane had Grandkids, John had a new favorite topic to talk about. Unless you had an hour to spare, you had better not ask him “how things are going”…. John and his friendliness, warm demeanor and caring heart will be greatly missed, but his legacy continues with his beloved family, friends, and those who knew him.
Funeral service was held at St. Andrews Lutheran Church Mahtomedi, Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, Interment with Honors Fort Snelling National Cemetery. To leave a message for the family please visit johnsonpeterson.com Johnson Peterson Funeral Home
