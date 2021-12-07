John Edward Edberg age 87 of Mahtomedi, Minnesota passed away peacefully on November 29th, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents Clarence and Dorothy Edberg and sister, Lois Kommedahl. Survived by sons Brian (Tamara Olson) and Brent; grandchildren Kailey and Aaron Edberg; mother of his sons, Eileen Baker; and nieces Marilyn Mick and Diane Ganje. A longtime resident of Mahtomedi and Willernie, John could tell endless stories about growing up in the area and could easily recall names and relationships of longstanding friends and neighbors. John was proud of his career as a union commercial electrician. A kind man, John loved bowling, softball and most of all, his grandchildren. As John became less mobile in his later years, he enjoyed daily naps with his grand-dog Finnegan. The family wishes to thank John’s in-home caregivers for their kindness and support. A Navy veteran, John will be interred in a private ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
