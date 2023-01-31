April 21, 1998 – January 21, 2023.
John Delaney, Age 24 of White Bear Lake, passed away unexpectedly.
John is preceded in death by grandparents, John “Jack” and Rita Delaney, David Berres; Aunt, Shalagh Delaney and cousin, Chad Bartlett. He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Cindy; sister, Kristen (Jorden) Rauscher; nieces, Charlotte and Reese Rauscher; grandma, Joellyn Berres; great aunt, Mary Lou Masik and by many other family members and close friends.
Visitation on Thursday, February 2nd from 4-7 pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Celebration of Life on Friday, February 3rd at 11 am also at Mueller Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
John was a 2016 graduate from White Bear Lake where his passion lived in the sports he excelled in. He grew up playing hockey and baseball, but his true love was golf and he played for the Varsity golf team for several years. John followed in his sister’s footsteps and graduated from UMD in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in business. John went on to be an account manager for Aerotek in Shoreview, MN.
There are so many words to describe the amazing person that John was, he was an amazing son, an incredible little brother, a fun and loving uncle, a great cousin, nephew, grandson and the best friend to so many that loved him. He lit up every room he walked into with his big smile and infectious laugh and he will be dearly missed.
