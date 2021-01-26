Age 89 of Mahtomedi, Minnesota and Queen Valley, Arizona
Passed away peacefully on January 14, 2021. Preceded in death by wife of 67 years, Joan; and daughter, Joni Casserly-Henning. Survived by sister, Eileen Casserly Kordahl; children, Debra (Rick) Smith, Gail Eike; son in law, David Henning; granddaughters, Shana, Erin, Alison, Meghan; great grandchildren, Elin, Tipton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was a dedicated member of Kramer-Berg American Legion Post 507 for 60 years. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Sandberg Family Funeral Home, 651-777-2600, sandbergfuneralhome.com
