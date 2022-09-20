John Clayton Haldeman III passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 13, at the age of 67. John was born to Shirley and John Haldeman (II) and was raised in White Bear Lake, MN, alongside his two brothers, Tom and Robert, all of whom loved to fish. John attended the University of Saint Thomas in the 1970s. John always had a passion for sports which manifested in a distinct fanhood for the Los Angeles Lakers, formerly of Minneapolis. John was also an avid golfer, both playing and watching whenever able.
John is survived by his two brothers; ex-wife Margaret; three sons, John (Ann), Andrew, and Evan; and Grandson, Clayton.
