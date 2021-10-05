John C. Basch, age 73, loving husband and father of White Bear Lake and Eveleth died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at a Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth from complications of COVID 19.
John graduated from White Bear Lake High School, Class of 65. He enjoyed a successful profession in the communications field and retired following a lengthy career at BIWorldwide.
John was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the Infantry honorably as an NCO, Infantry Squad Leader, in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division from 1967-1969. John received several medals including the Bronze Star. His experience in the Army taught him the value of discipline and teamwork and, most of all, the fragility of life.
John had many interests, passions and pastimes. Among them, John was a golf enthusiast, diehard baseball fan, fervent historian, voracious reader, movie buff, passionate art & design devotee, lover of a wide range of music, enthusiastic traveller, and Pleasant Lake pontoonist.
John was a gentleman of grace, dignity, kindness and integrity with a wonderful sense of humor. He left us too soon and will be forever missed by those who knew him. Peace to all who mourn his passing.
Preceded in death by father, Anton Basch; mother, Frances (Miller) Basch; brother Edward Basch; sister Judith Christensen. Survived by wife of 37 years, Jean Peterson Basch; daughter, Adrianne Basch; son, Timothy (Michelle) Basch; siblings Margaret Zellmer; Kenneth (Dixie) Basch; and Joanne (David) Kost; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Interment with military honors will be held at Ft. Snelling, October 15, 12:45 pm.
