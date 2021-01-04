Age 37 of Austin Texas. Passed away at his home on Dec. 30, 2020. Proceeded in death by Grandpa’s Anthony, John and Dennis Sr., Grandma’s Dorthy, Vicky and Jewel. Survived by parents David Pagano and Kathy and Dennis Felix, Grandpa Steve and Grandma Angela. Brother Tim (and Dani), and sister Becca. Aunts Pam, Sandy, T.T. Carmen and Carol. Uncles Dean, Anthony and Dan. Many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and sweetheart, Courtney. John graduated White Bear Lake High School in 2002 and then attended Music Tech College in St Paul and transferred to University of Texas where he loved the Texas Longhorns Football Team. For his love of music, donations only, to Christ the King Lutheran Church Music Department, where he was confirmed (1660 Birch Lake Ave, White Bear Lake, Minnesota). Celebration of his life at a future date.

