Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb 7th for John Anthony Pagano (37) who died in Austin, Texas on 12/30/2020. A brief visitation will take place from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at Christ the King Church, 1660 Birch Lake Avenue in White Bear Lake. Private family funeral will follow.
