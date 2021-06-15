John Albert Foreman of White Bear Lake, Minnesota born on Feb. 6, 1940 died on June 12, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Terrell C. and Bernice D. Foreman; and brother, Dr. Richard T. Foreman. Survived by loving wife, Ruthann, of 59 years; son, Christopher (Marilyn) Foreman; daughter, Susan Foreman; son, Brock (Leslie) Foreman; granddaughter, Clare Foreman; and grandsons, Christian and Eric Foreman. John was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota and a resident of White Bear Lake for 51 years. He graduated from Minnehaha Academy High School, the University of Minnesota and University of California Berkeley, receiving a Master’s Degree in Economics. He was CEO of family owned Foreman & Clark Men’s Clothing in the Midwest. He was a member of Community of Grace Lutheran Church (formerly First Lutheran Church) of White Bear Lake. He loved God and his faith was very strong in Jesus Christ his Savior. Special love and thanks to the staff and caregivers at the Pillars of White Bear Lake for their excellent and faithful care of John and thank you to Fairview Hospice for their care and devotion to John as his health declined. Burial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Minnehaha Academy, 3100 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406; or Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110; or Fairview Hospice, 2450 26th Ave S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake- 651-429-4944- www.muellermemorial.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.