John Albert Foreman of White Bear Lake, Minnesota born on Feb. 6, 1940 died on June 12, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Terrell C. and Bernice D. Foreman; and brother, Dr. Richard T. Foreman. Survived by loving wife, Ruthann, of 59 years; son, Christopher (Marilyn) Foreman; daughter, Susan Foreman; son, Brock (Leslie) Foreman; granddaughter, Clare Foreman; and grandsons, Christian and Eric Foreman. John was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota and a resident of White Bear Lake for 51 years. He graduated from Minnehaha Academy High School, the University of Minnesota and University of California Berkeley, receiving a Master’s Degree in Economics. He was CEO of family owned Foreman & Clark Men’s Clothing in the Midwest. He was a member of Community of Grace Lutheran Church (formerly First Lutheran Church) of White Bear Lake. He loved God and his faith was very strong in Jesus Christ his Savior. Special love and thanks to the staff and caregivers at the Pillars of White Bear Lake for their excellent and faithful care of John and thank you to Fairview Hospice for their care and devotion to John as his health declined. Burial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Minnehaha Academy, 3100 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406; or Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110; or Fairview Hospice, 2450 26th Ave S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake- 651-429-4944- www.muellermemorial.com.
Latest News
- Budget work continues, but transparency needed
- Be optimistic on Father’s Day
- Hybrid model ‘perfect storm’ for Lino Lakes
- Graduates cap off a challenging year
- Class of 2021’s resiliency will set grads up for future
- ‘Explosion of joy’ yields ballooning DWI numbers
- Daring baserunner delivers section title for Zephyrs
- Cougars’ Liu, Anderson, Draheim advance to state track meet
Most Popular
Articles
- Area business owner patiently waiting for kidney
- Newpower signs with Red Wings
- The Snitch expands White Bear’s A-boat racing fleet
- Hybrid model ‘perfect storm’ for Lino Lakes
- Slate of White Bear Lake candidates excludes longtime mayor
- Striving to make the world a better and healthier place
- Road markers bring enhanced visibility
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Michael Allen Jones
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Online Poll
What activities are you most looking forward to resuming this summer?
Now that COVID-19 cases are declining and the majority of Minnesotans have received vaccinations, what activities are you most looking forward to resuming this summer?
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.