Johanna “Annie” Maria Neutkens, 96, of Mahtomedi, passed peacefully in her sleep Aug. 27 at home.

Born in Losser, The Netherlands, near the German border, Annie was always proud of the fact she was the police chief’s daughter. She had many interesting stories about her teenage years living in a German-occupied town during World War II, and the hardships families experienced. One favorite was how the Germans took all the bicycles, missing one that her father cleverly hid in the attic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.