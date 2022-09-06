Johanna “Annie” Maria Neutkens, 96, of Mahtomedi, passed peacefully in her sleep Aug. 27 at home.
Born in Losser, The Netherlands, near the German border, Annie was always proud of the fact she was the police chief’s daughter. She had many interesting stories about her teenage years living in a German-occupied town during World War II, and the hardships families experienced. One favorite was how the Germans took all the bicycles, missing one that her father cleverly hid in the attic.
Dutch through and through, Annie, or Oma, never lost her native tongue, her love of Dutch sweets, her affinity for Delft blue knick knacks or her compulsion to do a spring and fall cleaning every year. She was stubborn and opinionated, but loved her family with all her heart.
After meeting and marrying the love of her life in 1952, Annie and her late husband Chris immigrated to Canada and then Minnesota where they raised their four children. She was the quintessential stay-at-home mother, always making sure her children were well dressed, well groomed and armed with a strong work ethic.
She will be remembered for her apple strudel, a staple at every holiday gathering, her exceptional needlepoint work, her frugality, especially when it came to electricity, her deep Catholic faith and sense of fashion. Annie would dress for Mass even if she was watching it on TV.
We know Oma is in heaven with her beloved and if it’s at all possible, they are listening to polka music and dancing. They did love a good neighborhood party in the basement rec room.
Survived by children, Paul (Debra); Chris (Pamela); Terry (Linda) and Rita (Mark) Walstrom; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister Ria (Hans) Hoppe in The Netherlands, nieces and nephews. Preceded by husband Christiaan in 2020, her parents Theodorus and Johanna Ten Bos and four siblings.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahtomedi. Visitation at 10 a.m.
Arrangements by Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services, White Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.