Age 86, Lifelong resident of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband James, two brothers and a sister. Survived by children, Mary Jo (John) Brinkman, Diane (Mike) Holm, Pat (Jeff) Frank, Aileen (Dan) Kerling, Micki (Don) Gustafson, Jim (Lori), Joe (Lynette), Ray (Lori), Cathy (Ken) Gjerde and Tim; 24 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and two more on the way; sisters Kitty Goiffon and Tris Schoeller; Brother Leo Schoeller; and many nieces and nephews. A devoted member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Private family interment.
