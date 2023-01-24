Our beloved Mother JoAnne, “Mrs. C.” age 81 of White Bear Lake Township, passed away January 10, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband Melvin, of 62 years.
Survived by Daughters Patricia (Michael) O’Connor, Tyra Cerny, 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.
